Forensics Team Shines At State Competition

BY JUSTIN HOPPER

Roslyn High School’s Forensics team competed in the New York State Championship tournament April 6-7 at Hofstra University. The results were impressive: Arielle Fishler received fifth in Impromptu; Isabelle Friedfeld-Gebaide made it to semifinals of Student Congress; In Oral Interpretation, Daniella Futoran was sixth in Varsity, Alex Russ made it to semifinals, Abby Drucker made it to quarter-finals; in JV Oral Interpretation, Kyra Sorkin made it to quarter-finals.

In Lincoln-Douglas (LD), Anthony Barisano made it to semi-finals in Varsity LD, ending his career strong, Andrew Goldberg made it to runoffs in Varsity LD, Daleep Grewal made it to runoffs in JV Lincoln Douglas, breaking a year-long streak, and Aaron Souferi made it to octo-finals in Novice Lincoln Douglas.

In Public Forum (PF), the team of Gabby Fries and Zoe Farber had a strong performance, making it to semi-finals in JV PF. The team of Daniel Sung and Josh Samuel made it to runoffs in JV PF.

“Roslyn Speech and Debate performed amazingly at states, and we cannot wait to see what they can do at nationals in the coming months,” said the club advisor Maryam Tazari. Linda Mohlenhoff is the assistant advisor.