First Ladies On Display At Spoke Gallery

Roslyn resident Caroline Kaplowitz’s latest exhibit

From now until Feb. 24, artwork by Roslyn residents Caroline Kaplowitz and Kevin Larkin will be featured in the annual Artist’s Choice exhibit at B.J. Spoke Gallery in Huntington.

The exhibit includes artwork by the gallery’s member artists and their most admired artist colleagues. Karen Kirshner chose Caroline Kaplowitz and Joyce Kubat to exhibit with, while Kevin Larkin chose Efren Andalux.

Larkin is president of B.J. Spoke Gallery and has been an instructor at The Art League of Long Island for seven years. Kirshner, award-winning abstract artist, will be having a solo show at Roslyn’s Bryant Library in the fall and Kubat, an award-winning figurative artist, will be having a solo show at Guild Hall, East Hampton, in the fall.

Kaplowitz, also an award-winning artist, has been exhibiting her artwork in both solo and group exhibits in the New York City area since 1975. She is exhibiting a mural entitled, “First Ladies.”

“The very use of the First Ladies, who actually did change through time, is a perfect metaphor for my ongoing artistic concerns of creating movement through the changes during the creative process,” she told The Roslyn News. “The subject; the many individual First Ladies, are an explicit metaphor for change through time. The use of the many separate images of individuals which also incorporate biographical information of each individual, become part of the whole. This allowed me to explore my ongoing concerns and interest of: artistic choice, possibilities, change through process. My concepts are further realized with the incorporation of collaged mirrors onto the surface of the painting. This element creates a constant change by the movement of the viewer and of the ambient surrounding; it creates an interaction between viewer and the work of art, it creates a constant change through time.”

The gallery is at 299 Main St., Huntington. For more information, call 631-549-5106.