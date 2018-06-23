Firefighter Blazes A Path: Local hero makes his mark in the department

Already in his young life, Greenvale resident Alexander Mulchinski has had some handsome achievements. At Roslyn High School, he was a Rotary Student of the Month and a star athlete on the wrestling squad.

Firefighting is also in his blood. And recently, Mulchinski was named Firefighter of the Year by the Roslyn Highlands Fire Company. When you’re a firefighter, you’re on call at all hours. That’s true even for college students. Mulchinski currently attends SUNY Delhi in upstate New York. Last May, while he was fishing in a nearby river, a friend noticed another student stuck in the middle of the river, grasping to stay afloat. Mulchinski and his friend sprang into action. They both shed their shoes, wallets and cell phones and immediately jumped into the river. The two managed to keep their fellow student afloat while a local police officer arrived on the scene to pull the young man to safety.

Mulchinski received the award at the fire company’s annual installation dinner.

The award, a Roslyn Highlands officials said, is bestowed on a member of the organization who has gone above and beyond the call of duty during an emergency. No one was surprised by the young man’s decisive action. Firefighting, as noted, is a proud tradition for the Mulchinski family. He is the fourth member of his family to join the Roslyn Highlands Fire Company. That includes his two uncles, Robert and Michael, and his father, current Roslyn Highlands trustee Andrew Mulchinski.

In June 2016, Mulchinski was honored by the Roslyn Rotary Club as the May Student of the Month. By then, he had already logged an amazing 700 hours of volunteer service to Roslyn Highlands. On the wrestling mat, Mulchinski, while a senior at Roslyn High School, received a Bulldog Boosters Sportsmanship Award, a scholarship that is presented to a “high-participation senior who has displayed outstanding sporting behavior, character and dedication to the values of Roslyn High School athletics.”

That year, the boys’ varsity wrestling team, of which Mulchinski was a star player, finished the season with a 6-3 overall mark and a 5-1 record in Conference A-II play.

The Mulchinski family has contributed greatly to the well-being of the Roslyn community for decades and Alexander Mulchinski looks ready to serve that tradition for many years into the future.