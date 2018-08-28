An end of a remarkable era at Trinity Episcopal Church was celebrated this summer with a gala farewell party for Martha Regelmann, its longtime choir director.

“I cannot believe I am no longer the organist/choir director…but I do feel that I will always be a part of Trinity Church,” Regelmann remarked to her fellow parishioners. “I…look forward to the next time I get to see you…I cannot wait to see the new church floor and play the organ again.”

Trinity parishioners, likewise, were grateful for Reglemann’s many years of service to their church.

“When it [the tribute] finally came, emotions were overflowing with love and admiration for the woman who brought us beautiful music for decades and who became an integral part of our little church,” officials said in the church’s recent newsletter.

And so, the celebration included musical tributes to the choir director. That included solos sung by Ariann Miller, Andrew Cordero and Kathy Mendall, plus a rendition of “Bosom Buddies,” performed by Miller and Shelia Pratt. Regelmann was toasted by former Rector Nils Blatz before being pleasantly surprised by a violin performance by Anton Polezhayev.

Parishioners showered Reglemann with plenty of valuable gifts, including a brass plate for organ use, cards, citations from local politicians and last, but not least, monetary gifts.

In addition to serving as choir director, Reglemann also has taught vocal music and music theory at Friends Academy in Roslyn for the past 26 years. She is retiring from that position as well.

The organ that Reglemann mastered during her years at Trinity is an especially treasured part of this venerable Roslyn institution. The organ is a 22-rank historic tracker and, as church officials note, it is, along with the choir, at the heart of the musical life in the sanctuary.

“This group of singers rehearses every Thursday and enriches the lives of so many with their music as it breathes life into the Stanford White architecture and vibrant Tiffany stained glass windows,” church officials added.

And that organ will remain in good hands for years to come as Martha Reglemann will continue to inspire church-goers with her musical gifts.