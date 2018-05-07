Family & Children’s Association Seeks Volunteers For Senior Programs

The Family & Children's Association is looking for people with big hearts, a willingness to learn and grow and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. There are volunteer opportunities available with the FCA's senior programs.

FCA believes that volunteering should be rewarding and beneficial for both the volunteer and the recipient. If you believe the following opportunities work with your availability, strengths and interests, contact the people listed below.

Friendly Visiting Program

One hour per week can change a life.

Jessica DiCarlo

516-292-1300

jdicarlo@familyandchildrens.org

Ombudservice

Advocate for seniors living away from home.

Mary Claire Campion

516-466-9718

mcampion@familyandchildrens.org

Financial Counseling and Health Insurance Counseling

Help seniors relieve financial and health-related stress.

Martha Mata

516-485-3425

mmata@familyandchildrens.org

The Family & Children's Association is located at 100 East Old Country Rd., Mineola. For more information, visit www.familyandchildrens.org/volunteer.