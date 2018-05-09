Eskay’s Music Lessons Hosts Student Showcase

When Sarah Khan booked the recital hall at Adelphi University’s Performing Arts Center two years ago for a 2018 music showcase, her Eskay’s Music Lessons was in its infancy and it would be a couple of months before she landed her first student. Fast forward to the present day and Khan’s business boasts about 100 clients in numerous communities including Syosset, Jericho, Manhasset, Great Neck and Old Westbury. The Brookville resident’s drive and determination led to this recent showcase (she preferred to not refer to it as a recital because “…sometimes people think of recitals as being serious and this is very much the opposite.”) The free event was purely voluntary for the participants and a chance for family and friends to experience the students’ progress.

With the school providing instruction for piano, voice, violin, guitar, flute, clarinet and alto saxophone (with drums and brass instruments to be soon added), the representation for this event wound up being 23 performances by 21 of the school’s students (one of the guitar students also played piano and one of the singers also played a separate piano piece). Khan, who personally teaches piano, voice, violin and viola, was helped out by her teaching staff—Zach Mandernach (piano), Austin Tobia (guitar) and Kristen Lauria (woodwinds). All are affiliated with the Aaron Copland School of Music, which is part of Queens College.

Performers of different skill levels ranged from ages 5 to 15. The program’s repertoire represented a broad range and included classical composers (Vivaldi, Beethoven), pop and rock artists (Coldplay, Lady Gaga, White Stripes, Ed Sheeran) and even a couple of children’s songs (“Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”; “Mary Had a Little Lamb”). With the showcase clocking in at just over an hour, Khan was pleased with the end result and is looking to make this an annual spring event, with the possibility of a holiday-themed showcase towards the end of the year.

“For me, this experience was beautiful. I was so impressed with how well-prepared and mature all of our students who participated were. The showcase went so smoothly. Eskay’s Music Lessons wouldn’t be what it is without the amazing teachers who dedicated themselves to helping their students shine,” Khan said. “The encouragement they gave the students and the parents of these students to participate. For many of the students, it was their first time performing solo. Overall I am so happy that our students, their families and our teachers had a positive experience that they can cherish. Big thanks to the parents for their support in caring about music education for their children.”

For more information on Eskay’s Music Lessons, visit www.eskaysmusiclessons.com or call 516-415-1825.