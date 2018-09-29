Endless Summer Extravaganza

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the Kids in the Park Committee hosted their annual Endless Summer event at the pool. The event included several exciting activities for kids to enjoy. Geo Events played a wide range of fun DJ music, which had kids dancing to the beat. Children also enjoyed the newest temporary airbrush tattoos.

A game truck stopped by and the children were able to play a broad spectrum of video games. The event also featured Magic Mitch magician, an 11-year-old who was invited back to the Park at East Hills for his third performance. The talented magician performed new tricks for both adults and children. Most every onlooker asked: how did he do that? To end the summer, children enjoyed a make-your-own sundae bar at The Grille.

The event was sponsored by Pierce Country Day Camp, Holiday Farms, Everafter and Lester’s of Greenvale.