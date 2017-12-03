Developmental History

Grocery store construction once gridlocked town

More than 20 years ago, the biggest development issue in Roslyn was the proposed construction of a Stop & Shop center. Proponents referred to downtown Roslyn as a ghost area with only a baker’s dozen of remaining shops.

Commercial development, planned for the 11 acres off of Skillman Street, would rectify the situation. It seemed so compelling that even Roger Gerry, a board of trustees member and the founder of the preservation movement in Roslyn, supported the center. But opposition arose. The Stop & Shop was scheduled to be open 24 hours a day and that proved to be a main point of contention.

The plan was defeated and a new board of trustees was voted in. As important, the new board drafted and approved a master plan for the village with an emphasis on residential development for those empty spaces in downtown Roslyn.

Years later, things have a way of coming together. Stop & Shop was quietly returned to Roslyn, opening a grocery store at Wheatley Plaza, one that just stays open until 11 p.m. Meanwhile, residential development continues apace.

About a decade ago, Atria of Roslyn Harbor, a senior residential housing complex, was opened. Gaining in popularity, Atria is the sight for many cultural events and plenty of programs for its senior-citizen residents.

Complementing Atria is the new, upscale development on the water, Roslyn Landing.

A big news story in 2015 was the announcement that The Ranches, a North Shore home builder, would, in partnership with the private equity firm G4 Capital Partners, begin taking sales offers for Roslyn Landing, a collection of luxury townhome condominiums in downtown Roslyn.

Roslyn Landing offers two- to three-story townhouses, flat-over-flat condominiums and single-family detached homes. The luxurious two- and mostly three-bedroom units have three or three-and-a-half baths in approximately 3,000 square feet of space.

The complex is situated off Skillman Street between Old Northern Boulevard and the promenade overlooking Hempstead Harbor.

Roslyn Landing’s indoor amenities include a clubhouse, complete with a billiards table, bar, catering kitchen, dining area and space for lounging. Plus, a fully-equipped fitness center, children’s playroom and golf simulator will also be available. Mobile on-site security, outdoor land­scaping as well as snow and refuse removal will be provided for the residents, too.

The development has prices starting at $1.3 million.