Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held recently at The Coder School on Lumber Road.

From left: Linda Robinson, Roslyn Chamber of Commerce board member; Wayne Wink, Jr., Town of North Hempstead Town Clerk; Barbara Kaplan, Roslyn Chamber of Commerce vice president; co-owners Noreen Kazi and Nisha Bhalla, co-owner and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. The Coder School is a instructional school that teaches coding in a way hopes to inspire further creativity from young people.