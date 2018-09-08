Coder School Coming To Lumber Road

Last week, The Roslyn News wrote about residential properties opening in the Lumber Road district. But that’s not all. Next month, The Coder Schools, a Silicon Valley-based children’s enterprise franchise, will open their Roslyn location in that same area at the 17-21 Lumber Rd. complex.

The Coder School provides computer programming lessons to children ages 7 to 18. Last year, they opened a franchise in Syosset and now its proprietor, Noreen Kazi, is coming to Roslyn for a Sept. 15 grand opening.

“I’m thrilled to build on the success of our school in Syosset by bringing the Coder School’s unique concept to a second location in Roslyn,” Kazi told The Roslyn News. “Learning how to program computers is an incredibly valuable skill [and] demand is steadily increasing exponentially in every industry across the board.”

Nisha Bhalla, who serves as the senior advisor for the Syosset school, will take on the role for the new Roslyn school. Sana Qazi, a filmmaker and community leader, will serve as general manager. Qazi has more than five years of strategic marketing and directing experience and more than eight years of expertise in public speaking, personal development and mentoring.

“I’m really excited to join Noreen and Nisha in Roslyn,” Qazi said. “As someone who deals with the movie-making magic firsthand, I am someone that can attest to the importance of technological development, specifically coding, in today’s world.”

The franchise was founded by Hansel Lynn and Wayne Teng. Both men will also attend the grand opening.

“We are always looking for franchisees whose primary goal is to set kids up with a positive, life-long relationship with tech and coding,” said Lynn. “This is why we couldn’t be more excited about continuing this partnership. Noreen has proven to be a hardworking individual with whom we share the same values. She plays an instrumental role in further establishing our brand in the local marketplace with her second location and I am confident that The Coder School in Roslyn will thrive.”

The Coder School has 20 schools operating in eight states and continues to expand its national footprint with several locations in development, including the Roslyn school. For more information, visit www.thecoderschool.com.