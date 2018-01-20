Coat Drive At Roslyn Co-Op

The first blast of winter has come and gone, but there is likely to be a few more snowfalls, accompanied by freezing weather as New Yorkers hunker down for a long frigid season.

In the Roslyn tradition, several local institutions are taking part in coat drives, designed to ease the burden for their less fortunate residents.

Children from the Roslyn Trinity Cooperative Day School recently, completed the school’s annual Coat and Warm Clothing drive. All of the items were donated to the INN, or Interfaith Nutrition Network. School officials claimed that a record number of items were collected.

“The coat drive is a wonderful way to help those in need while engaging children in an activity that fosters compassion and gives them a greater connection to their community,” said Lindi Nubel, director of the co-op.

Auto dealerships are also doing their part. Members of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) are taking part in this year’s New York Cares Coat Drive. Such dealerships are open for local residents to drop off gently-worn coats. The association delivers the items to New York Cares’ distribution center in Manhattan.

In the Roslyn area, those dealerships include:

• East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Greenvale

• Penn Toyota in Greenvale

• North Bay Cadillac Buick GMC in Roslyn

• East Hills Subaru in Roslyn

“Last year, with more than 110 dealerships in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and on Long Island participating in the coat drive, GNYADA members collected 11,035 coats for people in need, our highest-ever collection total over the five years we’ve worked with New York Cares,” said Lee Certilman, GNYADA chairman. “Now, we’re asking area residents to once again join the mission to keep our neighbors warm.”

The always-reliable Farmer’s Almanac predicts that in 2018, “winter temperatures will be above normal, on average, with the coldest periods in early to mid-December, late December, early January, and early February. Precipitation will be above normal, with below-normal snowfall. The snowiest periods will occur in late December and mid-to late January.”

The recent snowfall brought out many eager sledders to Gerry Park and those youngsters may get a few more workouts before spring arrives.

The Roslyn Trinity Co-op provides a high quality preschool experience for children ages two to five and is currently enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year. For more information, contact director Lindi Nubel at 516-621-3380 or go to www.roslyntrinityco-op.org.