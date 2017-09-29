Co-Authors Talk At JCC

Roslyn News Staff
22

The Sid Jacobson JCC will host authors Jill and Amanda Madenberg on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. to discuss their book, Love the Journey to College: Guidance from an Admission Counselor and Her Daughter.

Jill Madenberg has more than 20 years of experience as a college counselor. Amanda, her daughter, recently went off to college. Together, they share tips and personal stories to help readers make educated decisions through the college exploration process. From what classes and activities to choose in high school, how to create a realistic college list and get the most out of a campus visit and more, this mother-daughter duo help families enjoy the journey to college.

The discussion is free and open to the community. Advance registration is preferred. To register, visit www.sjjcc.org/teens. The JCC is at 300 Forest Dr., East Hills. Call 516-484-1545.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC

