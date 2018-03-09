Children’s Book By Roslyn Therapist

Brooke Novick, who grew up in Roslyn, has published a children’s book, Tallulah Goes to Therapy, that helps parents and caregivers discuss therapy with their children.

“The book is about a young girl with a fear that is affecting her daily life,” Novick told The Roslyn News.

“Tallulah’s parents want to take her to therapy to help her overcome her fear, but Tallulah is scared and does not want to go. The book follows Tallulah’s journey through her first therapy session,” Novick continued.

The subject comes easy to the native Roslyn author. Novick is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a private practice in Roslyn Heights.

The heroine of her novel suffers from anxiety and low self-esteem and those problems are central to Novick’s practice, where she works extensively with families who need multiple levels of therapeutic help.

Novick further added that she was inspired to write this book “after working with countless families who were unsure of how to approach the subject of beginning therapy with their children.”

“Not knowing what to say, many caregivers resort to telling their child they are going to the doctor,” she said.

Novick added that when she meets these children for the first time, they are sometimes crying and fearful of receiving shots in her office.

“Other caregivers choose to say nothing to their child,” she continued. “These children anxiously enter [the] office, not knowing where they are and why they are there.”

After this happened numerous times, Novick realized a tool to help families discuss therapy with their children was needed.

The book, Novick added, “is an excellent resource for children who are beginning therapy, or for any child who can benefit from learning about the counseling experience. [It] removes the mystery of a topic that can often be seen as taboo, while helping parents more easily begin the conversation about therapy.”

Tallulah Goes to Therapy is available now on Amazon or through Brooke’s website: www.brookenovick.com.