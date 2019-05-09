Chic Boutiques

Fashionistas of Roslyn need not look any further than the borders of this small town to find the perfect pieces to fit their wardrobe. Whether your style requires haute couture and designer labels or you’re into the latest on-trend fashions or you prefer simplicity, there is a boutique in Roslyn for you.
Pookie & Sebastian
This Manhattan-based, fashion-forward, contemporary women’s boutique features apparel, trendy jewelry and accessories.
1085 Northern Boulevard • 516-869-1400 • pookieandsebastian.com
Katherine Tess
Milan native Katherine Tess complements elevated style with emerging trends in jewelry, accessories and clothing for her distinct clientele.
1355 Old Northern Boulevard • 516-621-0955 • facebook.com/katherinetess
Revival Boutique
This second-hand shop gives new life to hand-picked high-end designer items, couture pieces and unique accessories.
1390 Old Northern Boulevard • 516-299-4556 • facebook.com/RevivalBoutique
Jill Scherer Ltd
Find things that make you feel good from luxury bath and body products, makeup, skincare, loungewear and cozy pajamas at Jill Scherer Ltd.
1376 Old Northern Boulevard • 516-621-6611 • facebook.com/jill.scherer.77
Transitions
Transitions prides itself on its highly personalized customer service, expert styling and coveted roster of contemporary ready-to-wear designers.
1353 Old Northern Boulevard, Suite 2 • 516-484-3088 • transitionsny.com
Shag
Shag has a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry to provide the newest, hippest, most exciting and trendy apparel for your lifestyle.
17 Lumber Road • 516-484-3133 • shagnewyork.com
Cami
Fashion forward, fun and affordable, Cami Boutique can be found in a bright and sunny location on Main Street.
6 Main Street • 516-621-6906 • facebook.com/camihipchick
Tina Demel Inc.
Tina Demel offers a shopping experience filled with beautiful European lingerie and jewelry designs from Europe in the heart of the Gold Coast.
1378 Old Northern Boulevard • 516-621-3788 • tinademel.com
Victor Talbots
Victor Talbots has been offering exceptional menswear since 1985 with creativity, attention to detail and a personal touch.
47 Glen Cove Road, Greenvale • 516-625-1787 • victortalbots.com
Please note: The products shown above may not be currently available. Check with the individual store for availability.