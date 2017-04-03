Charm Checks In At The Roslyn Hotel

A historic boutique hotel offers visitors a home away from home

With close proximity to a number of attractions, as well as its historic charm, it’s easy to see why the Village of Roslyn is a top spot for visitors traveling to the Gold Coast. And whether they’re staying for business or pleasure, for a night, weekend, or even longer, travelers have found the Roslyn Hotel to be a cozy and inviting place to stay.

The charming 77-room hotel offers visitors from near and far a comfortable place to rest their heads, right in the heart of a historic Gold Coast village. The hotel recently underwent light renovations to exude a more modern feel, but general manager Sachin Shah says this local landmark still has the charm characteristic of the village surrounding it.

“The architecture of the building blends in with the community. It’s very airy and open,” Shah says. “The rooms are modern, but in the public areas we kept the old charm.”

Those public areas include The Ballroom, which often plays host to wedding receptions, bar/bat mitzvahs, sweet 16s, bridal showers, class reunions and more. With 14-foot ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, hand-painted frescoes and European-inspired architecture, this luxurious space has become a popular choice for special events. For smaller, more casual events, visitors can opt for the The Library Lounge, which features an inviting fireplace, and hotel guests can also grab breakfast at Cristina’s Restaurant, which features locally-sourced ingredients.

Many reviews commended the hotel’s spacious rooms and historic feel, with numerous visitors lauding the staff for their attentiveness and accommodating nature. With nearly a dozen hotels in a 10 mile radius, Shah says the personalized attention offered by hotel staff sets them apart from the competition.

“We’re smaller so we’re more intimate. We know the guests and cater to their needs,” says Shah. “Especially if there’s a request or an issue, they’re dealing with one person and get to know a face they’re familiar with.”

The hotel frequently has business travelers stay for an extended period of time, as well as visitors from the East End and city who travel to Roslyn to enjoy shopping at the nearby Miracle Mile. The hotel’s location is surely an asset, as it’s just a few miles away from the Americana Manhasset, Harbor Links Golf Course, Clark Botanic Gardens, Nassau County Museum of Art, Gerry Park and Sands Point Preserve. And for guests who want to stay in town, there’s always plenty to do.

“A lot of our guests enjoy going to the old movie theater in town and to the little boutique shops,” Shah says. “But the number one thing all guests love is all the options available for dining. Roslyn really is a foodie heaven. The guests love the different cuisines available in this small, quaint village.”

Visitors to The Roslyn Hotel can get a taste for global cuisine, with restaurants featuring food from all over the world. Whether they opt for Mexican at Besito, Mediterranean at Kyma, Greek at Limani, seafood at The Jolly Fisherman or a steak at Bryant & Cooper

Steak House, there’s no lack of options to satisfy any appetite.

The Roslyn Hotel is located at 1221 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. For more information, call 516-625-2700 or visit www.theroslynhotel.com.