Chamber of Commerce Holds Meeting

The Roslyn Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on April 30 to go over the renovations taking place at the Roslyn Grist Mill.

Phase one of the project began last August, which included stabilizing the building, raising and restoring the foundation, as well as sheltering the building from the weather. Phase one is expected to be completed by November 2020.

During the meeting, residents were shown a slideshow of the Gristmill dating back to 1890, as well as photos of the current renovations taking place.

The restoration project will cost approximately $2 million, all of which was received from grants and awards from New York State and Nassau County.

The entire restoration is said to be completed by 2021 and will then provide educational opportunities, such as exhibits that will focus on the history of Roslyn, as well as the surrounding areas.

Howard Kroplick, president of Roslyn Landmark Society, also gave the attendees a tour of his vintage automobiles, including his 1948 Tucker. The meeting concluded with a chance for the community members to ask questions.