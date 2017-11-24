Celebrating The Roslyn News

During the long and storied history of The Roslyn News, the paper has taken great pride in covering this unique community through our weekly newspaper for the past 140 years. More recently, we’ve expanded into cyberspace through our website, www.roslyn-news.com. This special anniversary is being commemorated via this special collector’s issue that you’re holding in your hands.

Your guide for this unique trip back into the past is Joe Scotchie, the Roslyn News editor who has been at the helm since 1994 and has become a beloved fixture while providing in-depth insight into Roslyn and the nearby communities of Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson. In addition to being a first-rate journalist, Joe is a renowned author with an eye for the past, making him the perfect tour guide for this collection of stories that delves into Roslyn’s origins and its development over the years and legendary landmarks like the Mackay Horse Statue in Gerry Park that was originally from the Mackay Estate, the historic Jolly Fisherman (Roslyn’s oldest restaurant) and the background tied to the renovation of the Clock Tower. There are also pieces about the Langone brothers, who were lost on September 11 and an interview with highly celebrated track star Emily Lipari, who remembers her Roslyn roots.

We also hear from prominent Roslyn residents, who relate their favorite memories while paying tribute to the paper. And, of course, Joe Scotchie will also have his usual array of community, school news and other local items that our readers have come to expect in The Roslyn News for a well-rounded trip through the past and examination of the present.

As you can see, there’s plenty to dive into for this wonderful community that we intend to write about for another 140 years and beyond.

Angela Susan Anton

Publisher