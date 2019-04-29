Bulldogs Undefeated In Conference Play

BY JOE SCOTCHIE

“We’re having a fun season,” said Jesse Sorenson, Roslyn High School lacrosse coach. The formula is easy. Have a winning season and there’s plenty of fun. And that is exactly what the lacrosse squad is doing this year. It’s only late April, but the Bulldogs are off to a roaring 6-1 record, while going undefeated in conference play.

Roslyn started the season with a 14-11 win over Friends Academy and they haven’t let up since. The win over blank was followed by wins over Elmont, Mepham, Great Neck North, Herricks, Fairfax County (VA) and Glen Cove. And they’ve been impressive wins, too. The Bulldogs defeated Elmont, 15-1, Great Neck North, 18-3, Fairfax, 13-4 and Glen Cove, 11-5. The only defeat has been a loss to Fairfield Warde High School (Fairfield, CT).

Commenting on his team’s success, Sorenson added, “We have a few juniors and seniors that have been around for a while combined with some very talented younger players. So far it has made for a pretty successful season. Ethan Gatto and Ethan Baum are our offensive firepower. Alex Golub is our senior goalie that is doing a great job in net. Ryan Glennon is also a very talented sophomore goalie who has been playing some quality minutes. A very important aspect to the game of lacrosse is obtaining possession of the ball off of the face-off. Jack Fine has devoted hundreds of hours into developing his facing off ability the past few years and it has paid off. He has won close to 90 percent of his face offs this year. We also brought up three freshmen and one eighth grader. These guys have been playing lacrosse for a long time and have done a great job for us so far. Interestingly we have Baum brothers and another Baum that’s not related, plus the Gatto brothers and Perkal brothers. All of them are very important members of the team with different roles. This helps with the team family atmosphere we try to create. Besides being good lacrosse players, these guys like hanging out, having team dinners and competing together.”

For Roslyn, the Ethans have it. That must be a good lacrosse name, the way that “Mickey” was also a good baseball name. In the win over Fairfax, Ethan Gatto had four goals, three assists and seven total points. Ethan Baum had two goals, three assists and five total points. Ethan Perkal had two goals. Alex Golub had eight saves and Ryan Glennon chipped in with three.

In the 12-6 win over Herricks, Gatto again led the way with five goals, three assists and eight total points. Ethan Baum had three goals and an assist, while Ethan’s brother, Alex, broke into the scoring category with two goals and two assists. Golub dominated in the net with 11 saves.

Upcoming games include Friday, April 26 away game against Jericho and Tuesday, April 30 home game against Bellmore JFK. Both games start at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a championship season and they deserve community support.