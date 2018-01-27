Bulldogs Bulldoze The Opposition

The 2017-18 basketball season is heading into its final weeks and the Roslyn Bulldogs are hitting their stride at the right time.

The past week saw three resounding wins by the boys’ squad as they defeated Glen Cove, Bellmore JFK and Plainedge in consecutive games. The wins were even more impressive in that two of them—wins over Glen Cove and Plainedge—came on the road.

In the 74-59 win over Glen Cove, Jacob Buchbinder scored 26 points. Eric Sommer played a superb all-around game, scoring 12 points, while dishing out seven assists, grabbing six rebounds and robbing Glen Cove blind for five steals. Roslyn took a 20-12 first quarter lead and continued to pour it on, outscoring Glen Cove 17-9 in the final frame. Noah Rosenthal (13) and Jacob Levy (12) also scored in double digits. Rosenthal was deadly from the outside knocking down three three-pointers. Levy also scored a “three.”

The win over Bellmore JFK was a little closer. Playing at home, the Bulldogs went into the intermission with a 34-24 lead. Playing on the road, Bellmore picked away at the lead, outscoring Roslyn, 12-8, in the final frame. Sommer had 15 points and a key steal late in the game. Once again, Noah Rosenthal scored from the three-point to help keep Roslyn in the lead. Buchbinder and Levy also nailed three-point shots.

After that nail-biter, it was back to the road, as Roslyn traveled to Plainedge to take a convincing 64-47 win. The Bulldogs blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Plainedge, 23-12. Sommer continued his high-scoring ways by knocking down 17 points. Levy and Mason Fertig each had 12 points.

The brilliant week left Roslyn with a 8-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play. Listed below is the schedule for the rest of this exciting year. Come out and support the Bulldogs!

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Hewlett, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: At Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: At Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Glen Cove, noon

The following is the girls’ varsity schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 30: At Hewlett, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9: At Glen Cove, 6:30 p.m.