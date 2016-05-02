Brad Reedy Lecture

By Miriam Furman Silverman

editorial@antonmediagroup.com

Dr. Brad Reedy, a renowned psychotherapist and parent educator, will address the Roslyn community on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Sholom to discuss his book, The Journey of the Heroic Parent.

Reviewers of his book have called it “very valuable” and unlike any other on parenting because it focuses on how parents can empower themselves and resist the urge to use emotional coercion on their children and adolescents to change their behavior.

“It’s hard to see your children struggle,” Reedy said, “but we know we have to let them make their own mistakes.” Reedy will change how you think about parenting, allowing you to hear your child’s needs, break free from guilt and set healthy boundaries.

An advocate of experiential therapy for adolescents struggling with addiction or mental health issues, Reedy will share his ground-breaking wisdom and advice on parenting all children and help all of us re-examine our interpersonal relationships, not just with our children, but with spouses, relatives and friends. He is a co-owner of Evoke Therapy Programs, therapeutic wilderness therapy for adolescents, in Bend, OR and Santa Clara, UT, in which youth are immersed in wilderness environments to remove everyday life distractions, and help them focus on their strengths and potential.

This event is open to the community. Tickets are $20 if you reserve and pay by May 10; cost is $30 at the door.

Make checks payable to TBS Sisterhood. All proceeds will go to The Second Nature/Evoke Alumni Foundation, a nonprofit organization offering scholarships and financial aid to at-risk teens, young adults and families needing help to attend wilderness and continued aftercare treatment.

To pay for this event by PayPal go to www.tbsroslyn.org & click on the event title in Upcoming Events on the homepage.

Temple Beth Sholom is located at 401 Roslyn Rd. The temple office can be reached at 516-621-2288.