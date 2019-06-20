Board Recognizes Retiring Teachers

The Roslyn High School Board of Education began its meeting on June 13 by honoring student achievements in the classroom and on the field. Student athletes, Michael Weitz and Adrian Tusi, earned the title of Nassau County Doubles Champions and were honored for their achievements on the tennis court. Also honored was Natya Glasco for her recent achievement in track and field. Glasco was named New York State Federation Shot Put Champion. Also honored were middle and high school students for their achievements at the Long Island Math Fair. All the students received certificates for their hard work.

The board also paid special tribute to the teachers in the school district who are retiring this year.

Retiring at the Heights School is Principal Regina Colardi, who has worked at the school for the past 33 years. Also retiring are elementary teachers Mary Abbruzzese, Maureen Murphy, Carol Scavetta, Kathleen Shelley, Gail Tuthill and teacher assistants Theresa Degregorio and Catherine DeMarco.

Retiring at Harbor Hill School is elementary teacher Amy Braunstein, music teacher Theresa Nardo, special education teacher Sharon McKissick, reading teacher Susan Waidenbaum, food service worker Maureen Burns and clerk Lydia Jacobs.

The retirees at East Hills include secretary Susan Doyle, elementary teacher Jeannine Bravo and teaching assistant Rosann Brodley.

At the middle school retiring this year is, reading teacher Wendy Aronson, teaching assistant Mary Didden and english teacher Janice Crawford.

At the high school, teacher center secretary Linda Tortora, science teacher Irena Tsarevsky, clerk Margaret Bifone and teachers aide Dennis Collins are retiring.

A brief speech was given about each faculty member congratulating them on their hard work and career achievements, as well as wishing them good health and happiness in their retirement.

Also included in the agenda was the new four year contract with the Roslyn Teachers Association (RTA), which was ratified by RTA members and approved by the board of education. The new agreement covers teachers, guidance counselors, school psychologists, social workers, librarians and school nurses. Some provisions of the new agreement include salary increases of 1 percent in the first three years of each contract and 1.2 percent in the fourth year. The school day will be extended by adding one minute to each period.

The final topic on the agenda was regarding the new playground equipment at the Heights and Harbor Hills Schools. The new playground at the Harbor Hills School will be set up as a challenging ninja warrior course for children ages 5 to 12.

The playground at the Heights School will feature different levels of playground equipment to cater to different age groups. Both playgrounds are set to be finished and ready for use in the spring of 2020.

The next board of education meeting will be on June 27 at 8 p.m. at Roslyn High School.