Birnbaum Swearing-In

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum (D-Great Neck) was joined by friends, family and colleagues in government at the induction ceremony of the Nassau County Legislature held recently at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Birnbaum was sworn in by newly-elected Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“As I proudly and humbly begin my third term as a county legislator, I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents while helping to make Nassau County a better place for all of us,” said Birnbaum.

Birnbaum represents the 10th Legislative District in the legislature which includes parts of the Roslyn area.