On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Town of North Hempstead will hold its annual BeachFeast celebration at North Hempstead Beach Park.

BeachFeast will feature a variety of food from crowd favorites such as Yummy Gyro of Port Washington, NAO’s Caribbean Flavors of Westbury, Rosie’s Grilled Cheese Truck, S & T Southern Smoke House BBQ, Green Street Food Truck, Long Island Festival Caterer and more. A selection of beer and wine will also be available.

Attendees can enjoy a free classic car show along the boardwalk and live musical entertainment from The Driftwoods at 12:30 p.m., The Mystic at 2:30 p.m. and EJ the DJ at 4 p.m.

The event will also include paddle board and kayak demonstrations as well as a game truck.

North Hempstead Beach Park is located at 175 West Shore Rd., Port Washington.

The event is free of charge, with a parking fee of $10 in cash or $7 paid by debit or credit. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead