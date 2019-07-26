North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth announced recently that the Town of North Hemsptead will host free Long Island Nets basketball clinics at town facilities throughout the summer.

The clinic, in partnership with the Long Island Nets, will be taking place on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Charles J. Fuschillo Park located at 200 Carle Place Rd. in Carle Place. The clinics are designed for boys and girls ages 6 through 13.

“We are thrilled that the Long Island Nets will once again be hosting these clinics for our residents. This summer children will be able to learn something new about basketball from the experts themselves.” said Bosworth.

Since the team’s relocation to Long Island in April of 2017 after playing their inaugural at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Nets have provided countless free youth basketball clinics across Nassau and Suffolk County.

“As we continue to lay roots on Long Island, we are thrilled that we can give back to our community to grow the game of basketball and our fanbase through free clinics” said Alton Byrd, vice president of business operations for the Long Island Nets. “Through our partnership with the Town of Oyster Bay, we can continue to provide access and opportunity to the game of basketball and community programs to youth of all ages regardless of financial means.”

Another clinic will take place on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Whitney Pond Park located at 981 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset. Attendees must be residents of the Town of North Hempstead and must pre-register for the clinic. Space is limited. To register for the clinic, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Additional reporting by Christopher Birsner; additional information provided by the Town of North Hempstead