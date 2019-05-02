Atillio Renny: A Roslyn Visionary Remembered

For years, Atillio (Tim) Renny worked for a telecommunications firm. When that firm was old, Renny decided to leave his profession and pursue the old-fashioned American dream of owning his own business. A longtime resident of New Hyde Park, Renny looked around the North Shore for prospects for operating his own pizzeria. Renny settled on Roslyn, believing that the village was in need of a family-oriented pizzeria.

In the fall of 1992, Atillio’s Pizza opened at its current location on 96 Mineola Ave. in Roslyn Heights, growing quickly from one store to now two full dining rooms.

This longtime establishment suffered sad news earlier this month, when Renny, a resident of Williston Park, died at age 74. His son, Joe, spoke to The Roslyn News on his legacy towards the village he called home.

“He was a giver,” Joe Renny said. “He had a nice relationship with the Town of North Hempstead. He did much charity work in the Roslyn community. We worked with the schools and their events, such as homecoming. He always knew the town held promise for a pizzeria. We had good relationships with the people of Roslyn, the schools and the town, for a long time.”

Atillio’s has retained those close ties. Joe Renny recalled leaving for college in Connecticut the same day his father opened the store. Since then, Atillio’s, as noted, has added another dining area and now, Renny’s sons have followed their father into the family business, securing its place at a premier family destination in Roslyn Heights.

“My brothers and myself have stayed in the family business,” Joe Renny said. “I started out in the back-end, doing paperwork. Now, I’m involved in managing.”

The pizzeria’s founder is gone, but his fans remain loyal, so much so that they continue to travel to Facebook to sing Atillio’s praises.

“This is the best place to get pizza, the people that work here make the difference,” wrote Grizzly Clemente. “I can get pizza anywhere, but I rather get it here.”

“Attilio’s is a solid neighborhood pizza place,” added Howie K. “I recall fondly the days where I would get a plate of spaghetti with marinara sauce during the cold stretches of winter. Don’t miss their unique mini calzones, especially the broccoli one.”

“Had never known about this place and, now, will never forget,” admitted Yvonne Patterson. “The food, the service and the atmosphere were fantastic.”

And finally, this piece of poetry from Robert DiNome.

“The fresh mozzarella is the best

Always fresh and a friendly staff

The fresh mozzarella salad is so good.”