At The Bryant Library

Adult Programs

The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Laughter: The Borscht Belt Comedians Lecture by Ira Epstein

Thursday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.

The Catskills resorts were not only a family vacation paradise, they also gave birth to American stand-up comedy. Careers of many legendary comedians were made on the stages of Catskills resorts. This lecture will explore the Borscht belt, which became a laboratory for comedy. Dr. Ira Epstein earned his BA and MA from Brooklyn College, CUNY and his Ph.D. from Fordham University. He is the co-author of The Proficient Reader and has served as professor and chairman of the Communication Skills Department at LaGuardia Community College and directed the college’s Technology Learning Center.

The Value and Enrichment of Landscaping Presentation by Larry Gordon

Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.

How a beautiful landscape does so much for Real Estate Values as well as for the soul. This program will include real estate guidance for the near term. It will prepare you to sell your property as well as improve the landscape. Pointers will include: design trends, and structural ideas that will enhance the beauty and curb appeal of your outdoor living space. Ultimately, the program will enhance the enjoyment now and achieve greater long term financial appreciation. Larry Gordon is an experienced, educated professional within the real estate and landscape industries.

The Bryant Writer’s Guild Discussion Led By Vivian Swift

Thursdays Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and 25, at 7 p.m.

Your story starts within you. In this informal creative writing workshop, gain the motivation to transform the internal into the external. Discussion leader Vivian Swift is the author of three volumes of illustrated travel memoirs. Elizabeth Gilbert calls Swift “…my favorite travel writer… her first book is on my personal Top 10 Books of All Time List.” Swift’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Christie’s Magazine and Antiques Magazine. Her journalism in Long Island Woman Magazine was awarded for outstanding feature writing in 2016.

Smart Driver Technology Workshop

Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

Registration required at the reference desk

$5 Registration Fee

Stay in the know with this new AARP Smart DriverTEK 90-minute workshop. Learn about the latest high-tech safety features in your current car, or what technology to look for when shopping for a new car. Understand the safety benefits of blind spot warning systems, forward collision warnings, and more. Be a smart shopper. Learn which features are right for you.

The library is at 2 Paper Mill Rd. Call 516-621-2240.