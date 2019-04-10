Around Roslyn

Thursday, April 11

Roslyn Board Of Trustee Meeting

At 8 p.m., the Village of Roslyn will hold its monthly board meeting. Village Hall is at 1200 Old Northern Blvd. Call 516-621-1961.

Gay And Jewish?

At 8 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood will host an open dialogue about Judaism and sexuality in families today. Featured speakers are Rabbi Alan B. Lucas and Dr. Norman Fried. The temple is at 401 Roslyn Rd. Call 516-621-2288.

Saturday, April 13

Mini Minyan

At 10:45 a.m., Temple Beth Sholom will host a Mini Minyan event. This is a Shabbat experience for families with children ages 3-7. The temple is at 401 Roslyn Rd. Call 516-621-2288.

Tuesday, April 16

Board Of Education Meeting

At 8 p.m., the Roslyn Board of Education will hold a meeting at Roslyn High School. The high school is at 475 Round Hill Rd. Call 516-801-5090.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Albertson-Roslyn Heights Republican Meeting

Albertson-Roslyn Heights Republican Club Monthly Meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Albertson VFW, Post 5253, 155 Searingtown Rd., Albertson. Guest speaker will be John LeBoutillier, who is a former U.S. Congressman, and TV and radio commentator, will be speaking about a variety of topics concerning the current political climate. Refreshments will be served.

Monday, April 22

Roslyn Estates Board Of Trustees Meeting

At 7:30 p.m., the Village of Roslyn Estates will hold its monthly board meeting. Village Hall is at 25 The Tulips. Call 516-621-3541.

Tuesday, April 23

Roslyn Harbor Board Of Trustees Meeting

At 7 p.m., the Village of Roslyn Harbor will hold its board meeting. Village Hall is at 500 Motts Cove Rd. Call 516-621-0368.

Sunday, April 28

Rita Rudner Performance

At 3 p.m., the Village of East Hills Senior Activities Committee (SAC) will host an event to be entertained by Rita Rudner at Queensborough College Theater. Dinner afterward at TJK Café, 249-04 Horace Harding Expy, Little Neck. Cost: $70 residents/$84 non-residents. The village hall is at 209 Harbor Hill Rd. Call 516-621-5600.

Anthony D’Urso At Temple Judea

At 9:4 a.m., Temple Judea of Manhasset will host a talk by New York State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, where he will discuss his family’s dramatic role in helping Jewish families escape Nazis during the Holocaust. This event will be open to the public and all are invited. There is no fee. Temple Judea is located at 333 Searingtown Rd., Manhasset. To reserve a place, call 516 six21-8049 or email temple-judea.com

Saturday, May 4

Botanic Spring Festival

From noon to p.m., the Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board will host the Fourth Annual Clark Botanic Garden Spring Festival. The day will include a craft tent, an animal show, live music and a Theodore Roosevelt reenactor. The garden is at 193 I.U. Willets Rd. For more information, call 516-869-6311.

Wednesday, May 7

Christian Women’s Club Meeting

At 12:1five p.m., the Nassau North Shore Christian Women’s Club will hold a luncheon at the Jolly Fisherman & Steak House, 25 Main St., Roslyn. The special feature is Chico’s fashion show. Susan Mendelson from Jews for Jesus will inspire and entertain. For reservations or information call Jane Voss 516-742-0861 (after 10 a.m.) or Alice Russo at 516248-9726 by April 25. The cost of the luncheon is $32.00. If you pay by check, make it out to “cash.”