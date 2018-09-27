AP Scholar Award Winners

A record number of Roslyn High School students—217 current students and recent graduates—have earned the designation of AP Scholar by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Examinations.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams. About 20 percent of the 2.1 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.

The board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP exams.

At Roslyn High School:

• Twenty students qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a 5-point scale on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. These students are:

Jordan Bernstein

Ryan Chen

Tommy Drenis

Ella Eisenberg

Fatima Fayyaz

David Goldstein

Emma Iadanza

Adrian Ke

Yujin Kim

Camryn Kozuch

Justin Leu

Alex Liu

Adam Robbins

Benjamin Rosman

Sophie Rubin

Timothy Sheppard

Stephanie Tom

Angela Tran

Daniel Winston

Jason Wu

• One hundred and three students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

David Adler

Ashley Avrani

Alyssa Benyaminy

Jasmine Berger

Jordan Bernstein

Joshua Bloom

Matthew Bloom

Henry Bushell

Andie Chapman

Leah Chapman

Ryan Chen

Kevin Cheng

Lauren Christenson

Gabriel Corzo

Anna Dicker

Tommy Drenis

Ella Eisenberg

Fatima Fayyaz

Ryan Feldman

Joshua Fried

Isabelle Friedfeld-Gebai

Monica Furci

Caroline George

Sanwood Gim

Drew Goldman

Zachary Goldschmid

Bryn Goldstein

David Goldstein

Dana Guggenheim

James Hon

Jerry Hu

Lucy Huang

Emma Iadanza

Aman Jaisinghani

Maria Kaganis

Johanna Kann

Ramneek Kaur

Adrian Ke

Zachary Khazzam

Noah Kim

Ryan Kim

Yujin Kim

Phoebe Klein

Camryn Kozuch

Samuel Kurlender

Kevin Lam

Melanie Landesberg

Sarah Latto

Leor Lavi

Spencer Lazar

Brandon Lee

Priscilla Lee

Carly Lenson

Justin Leu

Emily Leventhal

Alex Liu

Matthew Luckman

Leah Markbreiter

Kyra McTigue

Sophie Michaels

Samuel Miller

Sarah Miller

Caitlin Mongeluzo

Jessica Novick

Joseph Pak

Marilyn Pesantez

Sarah Pethani

Jillian Pion

Maleeha Rahman

Mayeesa Rahman

Matthew Richman

Adam Robbins

Lila Rokanas

Alison Rosenbaum

Devin Rosenthal

Benjamin Rosman

Sophie Rubin

Lindsey Rust

William Saleem

Jonathan Schatzberg

Gemma Schneider

Isabel Schwartzapfel

Estee Sharabani

Michelle Sheinker

Timothy Sheppard

Savanna Silver

Ethan Sims

Sydney Sirota

Isabella Soffer

Samantha Spector

Maxwell Sun

Michael Sun

Jasmine Ting

Stephanie Tom

Angela Tran

Jack Waldman

Jenny Wang

Michael Wechsler

Eli Weiner

Daniel Winston

Jason Wu

Danny Ye

Jeffrey Yu

• Forty-five students qualified for the AP Scholar with honor award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:

Peter Ackermann

Jarred Allen

Donna Arzanipour

Anthony Barisano

Ronshekhar Basak

Ethan Baum

Lia Behiri

Bryan Bibicheff

Asher Bykov

Morgan Cash

Julia Chait

Joshua Ciolko

Taylor Diamond

Daniel Fedida

Arielle Fishler

Matt Friedman

Hannah Ginsberg

Jason Goncalves

Alexander Hazel

Young Kang

Benjamin Klein

Jayna Kurlender

Austin Lee

Nicholas Leong

Samantha Matthews

Emily Mintz

Juliana Ocasio

Justin Om

Anneliese Opran

Jordan Resnick

Andrew Rosenberg

Isabella Rowe

Mark Russ

Jared Schwalbe

Michaela Shuster

Natalie Skopicki

Eric Sommer

Eunjee Song

Olivia Stein

Megan Tsao

Esther Wang

Julia Wertheim

Luhan Yang

Matthew Zelinger

Jacob Zucker

• Sixty-nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:

Chloe Adamowicz

Muntaha Ahmad

Arya Ahmed

Sandra Antoniuk

Michael Arlet

Paul Baik

Maya Behiri

Caroline Ben-Levy

Matthew Berman

Maya Berman

Danielle Blattman

Jacob Buchbinder

Shannon Cesarski

Shertaz Chowdhury

Daniel Cohen

Dylan Cohen

Olivia D’Angelo

Morgan Davey

Sharlene Deng

Abigail Drucker

Xander Elias

Julia Fine

Michael Fried

Ariel Friedman

Jordan Friedman

Jaymie Gilady

Rose Gould

Ali Hosseinipour

Victor Huang

Alexa Irom

Alexa Kahn

Justin Kalman

Bailey Kaplan

Samuel Kaplan

Sarah Kim

Spencer Kim

Louis Kotler

Natalia Krol

Sadie Lichaa

Yuhao Lin

Riddhi Mangal

William Markowitz

Meixi Meng

Sanzida Mohsin

Joseph Na

Stefani Ozer

Lauren Powers

Marisa Radulescu

Kendall Reichbach

Seth Rosen

Jack Rosenthal

Alexa Rothborth

Maxwell Russ

Dylan Sapienza

Justin Schiavo

Luke Schwartz

Daniel Shalonov

Ummama Sheikh

Jordan Silvey

Harris Solomon

Catharine Son

Arman Syed

Catherine Tom

Charlotte Trezza

Nicole Turetsky

Jessica Weinberg

Peter Weiss

Jay Wiebe

Vincent Yao

Of this year’s award recipients at Roslyn High School, 97 were juniors and three were sophomores. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work, and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District