AP Scholar Award Winners

A record number of Roslyn High School students—217 current students and recent graduates—have earned the designation of AP Scholar by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Examinations.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams. About 20 percent of the 2.1 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.
The board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP exams.
At Roslyn High School:
• Twenty students qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a 5-point scale on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. These students are:
Jordan Bernstein
Ryan Chen
Tommy Drenis
Ella Eisenberg
Fatima Fayyaz
David Goldstein
Emma Iadanza
Adrian Ke
Yujin Kim
Camryn Kozuch
Justin Leu
Alex Liu
Adam Robbins
Benjamin Rosman
Sophie Rubin
Timothy Sheppard
Stephanie Tom
Angela Tran
Daniel Winston
Jason Wu
• One hundred and three students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:
David Adler
Ashley Avrani
Alyssa Benyaminy
Jasmine Berger
Jordan Bernstein
Joshua Bloom
Matthew Bloom
Henry Bushell
Andie Chapman
Leah Chapman
Ryan Chen
Kevin Cheng
Lauren Christenson
Gabriel Corzo
Anna Dicker
Tommy Drenis
Ella Eisenberg
Fatima Fayyaz
Ryan Feldman
Joshua Fried
Isabelle Friedfeld-Gebai
Monica Furci
Caroline George
Sanwood Gim
Drew Goldman
Zachary Goldschmid
Bryn Goldstein
David Goldstein
Dana Guggenheim
James Hon
Jerry Hu
Lucy Huang
Emma Iadanza
Aman Jaisinghani
Maria Kaganis
Johanna Kann
Ramneek Kaur
Adrian Ke
Zachary Khazzam
Noah Kim
Ryan Kim
Yujin Kim
Phoebe Klein
Camryn Kozuch
Samuel Kurlender
Kevin Lam
Melanie Landesberg
Sarah Latto
Leor Lavi
Spencer Lazar
Brandon Lee
Priscilla Lee
Carly Lenson
Justin Leu
Emily Leventhal
Alex Liu
Matthew Luckman
Leah Markbreiter
Kyra McTigue
Sophie Michaels
Samuel Miller
Sarah Miller
Caitlin Mongeluzo
Jessica Novick
Joseph Pak
Marilyn Pesantez
Sarah Pethani
Jillian Pion
Maleeha Rahman
Mayeesa Rahman
Matthew Richman
Adam Robbins
Lila Rokanas
Alison Rosenbaum
Devin Rosenthal
Benjamin Rosman
Sophie Rubin
Lindsey Rust
William Saleem
Jonathan Schatzberg
Gemma Schneider
Isabel Schwartzapfel
Estee Sharabani
Michelle Sheinker
Timothy Sheppard
Savanna Silver
Ethan Sims
Sydney Sirota
Isabella Soffer
Samantha Spector
Maxwell Sun
Michael Sun
Jasmine Ting
Stephanie Tom
Angela Tran
Jack Waldman
Jenny Wang
Michael Wechsler
Eli Weiner
Daniel Winston
Jason Wu
Danny Ye
Jeffrey Yu
• Forty-five students qualified for the AP Scholar with honor award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:
Peter Ackermann
Jarred Allen
Donna Arzanipour
Anthony Barisano
Ronshekhar Basak
Ethan Baum
Lia Behiri
Bryan Bibicheff
Asher Bykov
Morgan Cash
Julia Chait
Joshua Ciolko
Taylor Diamond
Daniel Fedida
Arielle Fishler
Matt Friedman
Hannah Ginsberg
Jason Goncalves
Alexander Hazel
Young Kang
Benjamin Klein
Jayna Kurlender
Austin Lee
Nicholas Leong
Samantha Matthews
Emily Mintz
Juliana Ocasio
Justin Om
Anneliese Opran
Jordan Resnick
Andrew Rosenberg
Isabella Rowe
Mark Russ
Jared Schwalbe
Michaela Shuster
Natalie Skopicki
Eric Sommer
Eunjee Song
Olivia Stein
Megan Tsao
Esther Wang
Julia Wertheim
Luhan Yang
Matthew Zelinger
Jacob Zucker
• Sixty-nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:
Chloe Adamowicz
Muntaha Ahmad
Arya Ahmed
Sandra Antoniuk
Michael Arlet
Paul Baik
Maya Behiri
Caroline Ben-Levy
Matthew Berman
Maya Berman
Danielle Blattman
Jacob Buchbinder
Shannon Cesarski
Shertaz Chowdhury
Daniel Cohen
Dylan Cohen
Olivia D’Angelo
Morgan Davey
Sharlene Deng
Abigail Drucker
Xander Elias
Julia Fine
Michael Fried
Ariel Friedman
Jordan Friedman
Jaymie Gilady
Rose Gould
Ali Hosseinipour
Victor Huang
Alexa Irom
Alexa Kahn
Justin Kalman
Bailey Kaplan
Samuel Kaplan
Sarah Kim
Spencer Kim
Louis Kotler
Natalia Krol
Sadie Lichaa
Yuhao Lin
Riddhi Mangal
William Markowitz
Meixi Meng
Sanzida Mohsin
Joseph Na
Stefani Ozer
Lauren Powers
Marisa Radulescu
Kendall Reichbach
Seth Rosen
Jack Rosenthal
Alexa Rothborth
Maxwell Russ
Dylan Sapienza
Justin Schiavo
Luke Schwartz
Daniel Shalonov
Ummama Sheikh
Jordan Silvey
Harris Solomon
Catharine Son
Arman Syed
Catherine Tom
Charlotte Trezza
Nicole Turetsky
Jessica Weinberg
Peter Weiss
Jay Wiebe
Vincent Yao
Of this year’s award recipients at Roslyn High School, 97 were juniors and three were sophomores. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work, and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.
