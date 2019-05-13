Aging Younger

Spa de Beauté helps clients look their best with the exclusive use of French luxury skincare

It is no secret that growing older is a part of life. But as we age, we don’t necessarily have to show the signs so prominently. Helping both men and women alike look their best as the years pass is Spa de Beauté, a luxury skincare experience located at the corner of Main Street and Old Northern Boulevard.

The spa’s secret weapon is the use of the product line, Biologique Recherche. Biologique was founded in 1978 by a biologist, physiotherapist and doctor as a research and development lab to develop the most effective products. Decades later, the French brand is known for its effectiveness based on a clinical approach and its holistic methodology—something Spa de Beauté owner and aesthetician Irma Meni believes in so much that she exclusively uses Biologique in her spa.

“Biologique Recherche respects the skin,” she explains.

The experience starts with a skin analysis consultation with Meni. Then, depending on the evaluation of your skin and what your treatment goals are, the exact needs of the client are pinpointed in a highly customized mixture of Biologique products, mixed by Meni herself.

Treatments range from facials and massages to micro-puncture and body treatments. The beauty of the spa, and what Meni prides herself on, is that everything offered is non-invasive, yet offers undeniable results that keep clients coming back for more.

What makes Biologique work is the ingredients its products are composed of and the methods by which the products are used. In nearly every créme, sérum, lotion masque and more, there is more than 20 percent of botanical, marine and biological extract, and artificial fragrances are never added. The three-step Biologique methodology consists of Assessment, when the client’s custom beauty treatment is formulated; Initialization, when the skin is prepared for product application; and Treatment, when the precise steps are taken to effectively recondition skin and activate its regeneration through the client’s custom program.

With the spa offering such a variety of services, there is something for everyone. Perhaps you want to hydrate and smooth with the Soin Lissant facial or purify, lift, tone and illuminate with the Le Lift facial. To regenerate and lift with electro-spun patches containing 80 percent pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid, try the Seconde Peau facial. The Le Remodeling Face targets the face, décolleté and neck to restore elasticity, stimulate circulation and resculpt the facial structure by lifting superficial and deep tissue with simultaneous currents. The list goes on of the facial experiences available for clients.

LED light therapy, Swedish massages, hand and leg treatments and reflexology are just a handful of the other services Meni offers for those looking to revitalize their bodies.

“Behind me is a lot of history of the skin,” said Meni, who has 20 years of skincare experience including laser treatments, working with dermatologists and, of course, aesthetician work. “You have to care, love and listen. That’s the personality of an aesthetician.”

Spa de Beauté is located at 2 Main Street in Roslyn. To learn more about rejuvenating your

skin and to book a consultation or treatment, visit spadebeauteny.com.