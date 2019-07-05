A Year In Sports

The school year has come to an end, making way for the all anticipated summer vacation. The athletes at Roslyn High School (RHS) have accomplished a lot this school year, working hard both on and off the field to beat records. Here is a highlight of some of Roslyn’s best in sports for the 2018-19 school year.

In October, six girls from the Roslyn tennis team competed in the Nassau County Individual Tennis Tournament. Sarah Faber and Skylar Schumann reached the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament and received All County honors.

In November, the varsity girls’ tennis team held a Mixed-Up Doubles tournament in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

In January, Lauren Lopez, a Roslyn Middle School physical education teacher, health teacher and varsity lacrosse coach was inducted into the Long Island Metro Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame.

In March, the Section VIII State Gymnastics team placed third at the State championship and Shani Sirota earned the title of New York State champion.

In April, six students signed their athletic letters of intent. Natya Glasco is attending Rider University to play Division I track and field. Adrian Tsui is also going to Rider University to play Division I tennis. Lindsey Rust is going to Stanford University for Division I rowing. Isabella Rowe is going to Bryn Mawr for Division III soccer and Pei En (Andrew) Huang is going to SUNY Purchase to play Division III golf.

Towards the end of the school year, Tsui and Mikey Weitz helped get their tennis team to a 14-1 season and a Conference One championship. The doubles duo entered the county tournament and earned the title of Nassau County doubles champions. Then moved on to the New York State tennis tournament where they were awarded the third seed. After a great season, they finished the season by earning fourth place in the state.

Glasco earned fourth place in Shot Put at the New York State Indoor Track and Field championships in March. She then went on to earn the title of NYS Federation Shot Put champion in June, after throwing more than 43’ feet. Prior to the State meet, Glasco threw a personal best of 40’1 which broke the 30 year old record at RHS.

In June, Natalia Mahaffy participated in the Exceptional Senior Long Island All Star Game at Saint Joseph College in Suffolk County. The game involved the best seniors from Nassau County playing against the best in Suffolk County. Mahaffy was one of 25 players who represented Nassau.

Fall sports for the 2019-20 season begin on Aug. 19 with Junior Varsity football. Students who wish to tryout for a sports team must register online through FamilyID. Online registration will open 30 days prior to the first day of tryouts. All registrations are due five days prior to the start of the season. For more information, visit www.roslynschools.org and click the “athletic news” tab.

—Additional information provided by Roslyn High School