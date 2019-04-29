A Quarter Of A Century Of Service

At the April 11 board meeting, Village of Roslyn Deputy Mayor Marshall Bernstein presented Mayor John Durkin with a certificate from the New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. The certificate is awarded to municipal officials that have completed 25 years of public service. Durkin was a trustee for six years before being elected mayor, where he was recently re-elected to his 10th two-year term. Trustees Marta Genovese, Craig Westergard and Sarah Oral were present, as well as village employees. Durkin’s wife Diane was in the audience and was presented with a bouquet of white roses. For his never-ending commitment to the village, Durkin received a standing round of applause from all in attendance at the meeting.