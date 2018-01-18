2018: The Year Of Roslyn Landing

A new year is with us and with it, will come the take-off of Roslyn Landing, the luxury condominium development for downtown Roslyn. The development is the second such property to take fruition since the village’s new master plan for development went into effect two decades ago. The first development was Atria of Roslyn, the senior citizen residence off Skillman Street.

Roslyn Landing, on the other hand, is a residential development, hopefully, for young families.

“Roslyn Landing was conceived to provide a lifestyle that works for every stage of life,” said Gwen Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, as the onsite sales manager for Roslyn Landing. “It succeeds on every level for singles, young families, professionals and empty nesters.”

Daniel Gale Sotheby was recently named as the exclusive marketing and sales team for Roslyn Landing. To celebrate the new team and completion of a new furnished model, a cocktail party was held recently for residents, prospects and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s top real estate sales associates and managers.

“An event or a party is a wonderful way to showcase a property,” added Tara Poli. “We’re excited to be responsible for the marketing and advertising of Roslyn Landing, and know from experience events like this give the attendees a terrific way to network and get a real feel for the property, its flow and amenities.”

In all, Roslyn Landing hopes to offer 78 condominiums, including two to three-story town homes, flat-over-flat condominiums and single-family detached homes all in a desire to make the Roslyn area even more attractive to young homebuyers and with it, to contribute even more significantly to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Roslyn and its many amenities.

Other work includes the renovation of a clubhouse for residents, one that will eventually offer a billiards table, bar, catering kitchen, dining area and space for lounging. There will also be a fully-equipped fitness center, children’s playroom and golf simulator. For the residents, outdoor landscaping, snow removal and refuse removal, plus mobile on-site security are provided.

Rob Antonucci, managing member of The Ranches, told The Roslyn News that phase one at Roslyn Landing is complete and closings are officially underway. “The exclusive collection of townhomes debuted the first 28 residences including a fully-furnished model home and the development will ultimately offer a full range of 78 two- to three-story townhomes and flat-over-flat condominiums,” he added. Closings and move-ins began in fall 2017. Construction of phase two has begun and is expected to come online this spring.

“The builders and developers are thrilled with how things are going thus far,” Levy said. “Buyers are eager and excited and homes are selling well.”